Alafaya, FL
14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE

14473 Chinese Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14473 Chinese Elm Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully updated Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with over 1700 sq ft with a two car rear entry garage. Recently updated with New tile flooring and wood flooring throughout the house and New neutral color paint. Community has plenty of amenities to include recreation, community pool, community center, multiple parks, tennis, racquetball, basketball, splash pad, dog park. Located close to plenty of restaurants, shopping to include Waterford Lakes Shopping Village, UCF, Research Parkway, Orlando airport, Hwys 408, 528 and 417, YMCA, restaurants, schools and many other amenities. Available Immediately

Rent $1495 per month. Security Deposit $1490. One pet ok with $300 pet deposit. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE have any available units?
14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE have?
Some of 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

