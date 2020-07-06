14473 CHINESE ELM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully updated Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with over 1700 sq ft with a two car rear entry garage. Recently updated with New tile flooring and wood flooring throughout the house and New neutral color paint. Community has plenty of amenities to include recreation, community pool, community center, multiple parks, tennis, racquetball, basketball, splash pad, dog park. Located close to plenty of restaurants, shopping to include Waterford Lakes Shopping Village, UCF, Research Parkway, Orlando airport, Hwys 408, 528 and 417, YMCA, restaurants, schools and many other amenities. Available Immediately



Rent $1495 per month. Security Deposit $1490. One pet ok with $300 pet deposit. Available immediately.