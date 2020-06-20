14222 Lovers Key Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Immaculate 3Bd-3Ba home for rent in Avalon Park! This home features stainless steel appliances, wood/carpet flooring, and large bonus room upstairs with its own bathroom. (Bonus room can be converted into a 4th bedroom) Home also has a separate formal living and family room as well as a 2 car garage. Avalon Park is a wonderful community with swimming pools for each community, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball courts, many playgrounds, restaurants, YMCA, shopping and many organized events and activities in Downtown Avalon. Close to 417 and 408 toll roads and 15 minutes from downtown Orlando. Minutes from local shopping, dining, and entertainment.



