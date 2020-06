Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

EXCELENT OPORTUNITY!! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, in the best location of Avalon Park, newer roof, new flooring, just painted, property like new. Enjoy 3 sides fireplace, with a beautiful layout. This wonder property offers not only a nice place to live but also a ready to move in a wonderful community with amenities to enjoy during your spare time. Walking distance to downtown Avalon and great rated schools. don't miss this one. Please call for showing. Thank you.