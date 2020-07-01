All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14124 LEICESTER LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14124 LEICESTER LANE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

14124 LEICESTER LANE

14124 Leicester Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Stoneybrook
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14124 Leicester Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculate four bedroom residence located in the guard gated golf community of Stoneybrook with clubhouse, golf course, fitness center, resort style pools, tennis & walking trails. This 2,431 sq. ft. home features a formal living & dining room, an open concept kitchen with pantry, breakfast nook & breakfast bar overlooking the spacious family room with half bath & sliding doors opening onto a large covered lanai with screened pool & patio area. Upstairs provides a loft/bonus space, three bedrooms, a full bath & a spacious master suite with walk in closet, sliding doors to a balcony overlooking the pool area, private bath with garden tub, dual sink vanity & separate shower. NO Carpet in this home. Enjoy entertaining around your inviting pool and spa with views of your privacy fenced backyard. Stoneybrook is a 24 Hr. guarded community with 3 gate entrances. All A rated schools. Conveniently located to UCF, shopping & major highways. All Information recorded in the MLS is intended to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed, tenant advised to verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14124 LEICESTER LANE have any available units?
14124 LEICESTER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14124 LEICESTER LANE have?
Some of 14124 LEICESTER LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14124 LEICESTER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14124 LEICESTER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14124 LEICESTER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14124 LEICESTER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14124 LEICESTER LANE offer parking?
No, 14124 LEICESTER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14124 LEICESTER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14124 LEICESTER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14124 LEICESTER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 14124 LEICESTER LANE has a pool.
Does 14124 LEICESTER LANE have accessible units?
No, 14124 LEICESTER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14124 LEICESTER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14124 LEICESTER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14124 LEICESTER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14124 LEICESTER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College