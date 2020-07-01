14124 LEICESTER LANE

Amenities
Immaculate four bedroom residence located in the guard gated golf community of Stoneybrook with clubhouse, golf course, fitness center, resort style pools, tennis & walking trails. This 2,431 sq. ft. home features a formal living & dining room, an open concept kitchen with pantry, breakfast nook & breakfast bar overlooking the spacious family room with half bath & sliding doors opening onto a large covered lanai with screened pool & patio area. Upstairs provides a loft/bonus space, three bedrooms, a full bath & a spacious master suite with walk in closet, sliding doors to a balcony overlooking the pool area, private bath with garden tub, dual sink vanity & separate shower. NO Carpet in this home. Enjoy entertaining around your inviting pool and spa with views of your privacy fenced backyard. Stoneybrook is a 24 Hr. guarded community with 3 gate entrances. All A rated schools. Conveniently located to UCF, shopping & major highways. All Information recorded in the MLS is intended to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed, tenant advised to verify.