14124 LEICESTER LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Immaculate four bedroom residence located in the guard gated golf community of Stoneybrook with clubhouse, golf course, fitness center, resort style pools, tennis & walking trails. This 2,431 sq. ft. home features a formal living & dining room, an open concept kitchen with pantry, breakfast nook & breakfast bar overlooking the spacious family room with half bath & sliding doors opening onto a large covered lanai with screened pool & patio area. Upstairs provides a loft/bonus space, three bedrooms, a full bath & a spacious master suite with walk in closet, sliding doors to a balcony overlooking the pool area, private bath with garden tub, dual sink vanity & separate shower. NO Carpet in this home. Enjoy entertaining around your inviting pool and spa with views of your privacy fenced backyard. Stoneybrook is a 24 Hr. guarded community with 3 gate entrances. All A rated schools. Conveniently located to UCF, shopping & major highways. All Information recorded in the MLS is intended to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed, tenant advised to verify.