Alafaya, FL
14112 Yellow Wood Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14112 Yellow Wood Circle

14112 Yellow Wood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14112 Yellow Wood Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44043ff01c ----
Waterford Chase MUST SEE 3br 2ba home. This property is ONE OF A KIND. Remarkably well done renovation to kitchen with solid surface counters, solid wood cabinets with built in pantry, DOUBLE OVEN and all STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Vaulted ceilings in living room which leads out to SCREEN PORCH. Brick paved back yard with pergola is PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. Master bedroom boasts unique stone flooring, WALK IN CLOSET with built in shelving. Master bath boasts UPDATED double sinks, counters and cabinets- even with a cabinet for your laundry basket! Laminate flooring in secondary bedrooms. HE Washer and Dryer included in the inside utility room, and to be maintained by tenant at tenant\'s expense. 2 car garage. COMMUNITY AMENITIES include: Tennis court, basketball court, pavilion, sand volleyball court and playground. LOCATION is minutes to WATERFORD LAKES shopping/dining and AVALON PARK. Everyone says it but this one really is a MUST SEE. Don\'t wait! Drive by, then call for appointment.

**COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING**
https://showmojo.com/l/44043ff01c

Basketball Courts
Pavillion
Tennis Courts
Volleyball Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14112 Yellow Wood Circle have any available units?
14112 Yellow Wood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14112 Yellow Wood Circle have?
Some of 14112 Yellow Wood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14112 Yellow Wood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14112 Yellow Wood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14112 Yellow Wood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14112 Yellow Wood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14112 Yellow Wood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14112 Yellow Wood Circle offers parking.
Does 14112 Yellow Wood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14112 Yellow Wood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14112 Yellow Wood Circle have a pool?
No, 14112 Yellow Wood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14112 Yellow Wood Circle have accessible units?
No, 14112 Yellow Wood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14112 Yellow Wood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14112 Yellow Wood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14112 Yellow Wood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14112 Yellow Wood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

