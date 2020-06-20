13902 MORNING FROST DR

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Avalon Lakes - Avalon Lakes: 3 Bedroom + office, 2 Bath, garage is partially converted into an office, 2,046 sqft, split plan, solid surface flooring (mahogany wood floors and tile) throughout, master features walk in closet with built ins, sliding door out to covered lanai, double door entry to master bath, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Kitchen offers 42" maple cabinets with crown molding, newer appliances and granite counter tops with counter bar. Upgrades include vaulted ceilings, custom paint, fans and light fixtures. Large fenced in back yard, washer/dryer hookups. Gated community includes community pool, fitness, clubhouse, tennis, basketball and playground. Desirable location- close to highways, restaurants and shops. This home does not have a garage.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590.



(RLNE3787338)