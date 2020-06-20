All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13902 MORNING FROST DR

13902 Morning Frost Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13902 Morning Frost Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Avalon Lakes - Avalon Lakes: 3 Bedroom + office, 2 Bath, garage is partially converted into an office, 2,046 sqft, split plan, solid surface flooring (mahogany wood floors and tile) throughout, master features walk in closet with built ins, sliding door out to covered lanai, double door entry to master bath, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Kitchen offers 42" maple cabinets with crown molding, newer appliances and granite counter tops with counter bar. Upgrades include vaulted ceilings, custom paint, fans and light fixtures. Large fenced in back yard, washer/dryer hookups. Gated community includes community pool, fitness, clubhouse, tennis, basketball and playground. Desirable location- close to highways, restaurants and shops. This home does not have a garage.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590.

(RLNE3787338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13902 MORNING FROST DR have any available units?
13902 MORNING FROST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13902 MORNING FROST DR have?
Some of 13902 MORNING FROST DR's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13902 MORNING FROST DR currently offering any rent specials?
13902 MORNING FROST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13902 MORNING FROST DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 13902 MORNING FROST DR is pet friendly.
Does 13902 MORNING FROST DR offer parking?
Yes, 13902 MORNING FROST DR offers parking.
Does 13902 MORNING FROST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13902 MORNING FROST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13902 MORNING FROST DR have a pool?
Yes, 13902 MORNING FROST DR has a pool.
Does 13902 MORNING FROST DR have accessible units?
No, 13902 MORNING FROST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13902 MORNING FROST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13902 MORNING FROST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13902 MORNING FROST DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13902 MORNING FROST DR has units with air conditioning.
