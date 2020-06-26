13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 13882 Red Mangrove Drive, Orlando, FL 32828 - Description: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Joe Hawash at joe.hawash3@gmail.com or Eliza Hawash at eliza.hawash@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 13882 Red Mangrove Drive, Orlando, FL 32828 ; Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, 2 Car Garage. Call to schedule a showing. Available 05/01/18.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving Directions: 528 E towards Int. Airport/Cape Canaveral, exit 20, turn left onto Corporate Pkwy Blvd. slight left onto Monument Pkwy. 1st right on innovation way onto Avalon Park S Blvd. at the Traffic Cir. take the 3rd exit to Red Mangrove, House is on the left.



