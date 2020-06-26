All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange

13882 Red Mangrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13882 Red Mangrove Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 13882 Red Mangrove Drive, Orlando, FL 32828 - Description: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Joe Hawash at joe.hawash3@gmail.com or Eliza Hawash at eliza.hawash@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 13882 Red Mangrove Drive, Orlando, FL 32828 ; Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, 2 Car Garage. Call to schedule a showing. Available 05/01/18.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions: 528 E towards Int. Airport/Cape Canaveral, exit 20, turn left onto Corporate Pkwy Blvd. slight left onto Monument Pkwy. 1st right on innovation way onto Avalon Park S Blvd. at the Traffic Cir. take the 3rd exit to Red Mangrove, House is on the left.

(RLNE1919262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange have any available units?
13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange have?
Some of 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange currently offering any rent specials?
13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange is pet friendly.
Does 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange offer parking?
Yes, 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange offers parking.
Does 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange have a pool?
Yes, 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange has a pool.
Does 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange have accessible units?
No, 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13882 RED MANGROVE DRIVE Orange has units with air conditioning.
