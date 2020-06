Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bath townhome with and office in Avalon Park neighborhood. Short distance to downtown Avalon Park makes this home a great location to be at. with great school districts and plenty of amenities including community swimming pool, tennis, playgrounds, basketball and nearby Avalon and Waterford Lakes Shopping/dining district, with easy access to highways. Schedule your appointment today!!

Sorry no pets allowed.