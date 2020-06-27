13753 Cepheus Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home MOVE IN READY FOR $1200 WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED EXCEPT ELECTRIC AND CABLE. This Orlando open-layout home offers a front porch, granite kitchen countertops, master bathroom with separate tub and tile-surround shower, screen-enclosed covered patio, and two-car garage. Upgraded features include fresh exterior paint. Community pool, tennis courts, playground, and dog park are part of the Avalon Park . Pets such as cats/dogs are allowed. To obtain more information on this property, schedule an appointment, or submit an application please call or text (702) 483-7281