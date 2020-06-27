All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13753 Cepheus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13753 Cepheus Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

13753 Cepheus Drive

13753 Cepheus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13753 Cepheus Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home MOVE IN READY FOR $1200 WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED EXCEPT ELECTRIC AND CABLE. This Orlando open-layout home offers a front porch, granite kitchen countertops, master bathroom with separate tub and tile-surround shower, screen-enclosed covered patio, and two-car garage. Upgraded features include fresh exterior paint. Community pool, tennis courts, playground, and dog park are part of the Avalon Park . Pets such as cats/dogs are allowed. To obtain more information on this property, schedule an appointment, or submit an application please call or text (702) 483-7281

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13753 Cepheus Drive have any available units?
13753 Cepheus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13753 Cepheus Drive have?
Some of 13753 Cepheus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13753 Cepheus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13753 Cepheus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13753 Cepheus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13753 Cepheus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13753 Cepheus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13753 Cepheus Drive offers parking.
Does 13753 Cepheus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13753 Cepheus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13753 Cepheus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13753 Cepheus Drive has a pool.
Does 13753 Cepheus Drive have accessible units?
No, 13753 Cepheus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13753 Cepheus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13753 Cepheus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13753 Cepheus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13753 Cepheus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College