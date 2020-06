Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

3 bedroom + den/office in heart of Avalon Park. Available now for move in. Walk to shopping and dining. Great schools. Master downstairs.

Granite countertops and 42" custom cabinets. All appliances including washer and dryer on second level. Sorry, no pets please.