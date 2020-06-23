All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE

13638 Guildhall Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13638 Guildhall Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom home with Bonus Room, can be 4th Bedroom
Outstanding condition, Clean home inside and out, Located in Eastwood development
Fabulous water view from the outdoor covered balcony. Washer and dryer inside the contemporary designed new interior, tile and brand new carpet. Large kitchen. Numerous features.
Just replaced Kitchen Appliances with new Stainless Steel

Large and special floor plan 3 good sized bedroom, Bonus room can be 4th bedroom private living and dining room and spacious family room overlooking the lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have any available units?
13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have?
Some of 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13638 GUILDHALL CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
