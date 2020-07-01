All apartments in Alafaya
Location

13635 Guildhall Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Welcome to this wonderful 4 Bedroom, 2 ½ bath home located in the BEAUTIFUL GOLF COMMUNITY OF EASTWOOD. This home has GREAT SPACE!!! Open floor plan features updated kitchen with GRANITE counters, newer Appliances, First floor Master Suite with oversized walk in closet. The Master Bath offers dual sinks, a Garden Tub and separate shower. You will enjoy the OVERSIZED ENCLOSED PATIO, offering beautiful views of Water and Conservation area, perfect for large gatherings or enjoying a quite evening. 3 additional bedrooms are located on the second floor with a BONUS ROOM/LOFT. This home has tons of storage and every single bedroom has a WALK-IN CLOSET. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer with utility sink. Community features Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts, Softball Field plus CABLE & INTERNET are included. Close to Waterford Lakes, Shopping, Restaurants, UCF, Siemens, Lockheed martin, Medical City, and so much more. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13635 Guildhall Circle have any available units?
13635 Guildhall Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13635 Guildhall Circle have?
Some of 13635 Guildhall Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13635 Guildhall Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13635 Guildhall Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13635 Guildhall Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13635 Guildhall Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13635 Guildhall Circle offer parking?
No, 13635 Guildhall Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13635 Guildhall Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13635 Guildhall Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13635 Guildhall Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13635 Guildhall Circle has a pool.
Does 13635 Guildhall Circle have accessible units?
No, 13635 Guildhall Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13635 Guildhall Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13635 Guildhall Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13635 Guildhall Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13635 Guildhall Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

