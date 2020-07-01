13635 Guildhall Circle

Amenities

Welcome to this wonderful 4 Bedroom, 2 ½ bath home located in the BEAUTIFUL GOLF COMMUNITY OF EASTWOOD. This home has GREAT SPACE!!! Open floor plan features updated kitchen with GRANITE counters, newer Appliances, First floor Master Suite with oversized walk in closet. The Master Bath offers dual sinks, a Garden Tub and separate shower. You will enjoy the OVERSIZED ENCLOSED PATIO, offering beautiful views of Water and Conservation area, perfect for large gatherings or enjoying a quite evening. 3 additional bedrooms are located on the second floor with a BONUS ROOM/LOFT. This home has tons of storage and every single bedroom has a WALK-IN CLOSET. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer with utility sink. Community features Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts, Softball Field plus CABLE & INTERNET are included. Close to Waterford Lakes, Shopping, Restaurants, UCF, Siemens, Lockheed martin, Medical City, and so much more. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

