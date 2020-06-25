13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE

Amenities
Enjoy so many conveniences of this community on bike and foot, you may not need your car too often. Keep them stored in your 2 car garage. This Single Family Residence was built on a street with rear access roads for garage and garbage access. This provides a 7 day a week village like setting along the street, very inviting to getting outside. Cool off in one of the community pools by walking right around the corner. This home has a fully equipped kitchen w/ Silestone counters and premium Maytag appliances, 1st floor master bedroom, private outdoor courtyard, 2 car garage, and covered front porch! HOA cuts grass