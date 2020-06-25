All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE

13632 Cepheus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13632 Cepheus Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy so many conveniences of this community on bike and foot, you may not need your car too often. Keep them stored in your 2 car garage. This Single Family Residence was built on a street with rear access roads for garage and garbage access. This provides a 7 day a week village like setting along the street, very inviting to getting outside. Cool off in one of the community pools by walking right around the corner. This home has a fully equipped kitchen w/ Silestone counters and premium Maytag appliances, 1st floor master bedroom, private outdoor courtyard, 2 car garage, and covered front porch! HOA cuts grass

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE have any available units?
13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE have?
Some of 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13632 CEPHEUS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
