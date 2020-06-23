All apartments in Alafaya
13568 Dornoch Drive
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

13568 Dornoch Drive

13568 Dornoch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13568 Dornoch Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Deer Run South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Home with Water View in Eastwood! - Take advantage of the location & new updates just completed. Owner installed beautiful new Granite counters on kitchen & bath cabinets & respective built in shelf locations, 5 new kit & bath flush mount sinks, new kit & bath faucets, new range, new microwave, new dishwasher, 2 new shower fixtures, 5 new ceiling fans (mbr with remote) & upgraded the washer/dryer that's included. Plus, the living area, dining room & kitchen were just painted making the areas light & bright. Enjoy this refreshed house house with a location that provides a large back yard with water view, wooded view & golf view. This 4/2 property is situated beautifully on the turn on Dornoch Dr & it's waterfront on a pond with views from the 2 main bedrooms, living room & kitchen/dinette. The beautiful golf views are of the 2nd tee which is a short way across the pond. Inside the home you'll find an open floor plan that has volume ceilings throughout with wood-like tile floors, except for in the carpeted bedrooms & there's more traditional ceramic tile in the bathrooms. The kitchen has an island & long breakfast bar situated perfectly with the living area. The master bedroom has two large closets. The master bath has a whirlpool/hot tub & a separate shower stall. Both bathrooms have duel sinks for a 2 master feel. The master bedroom & second bedroom have sliders to the patio. The Home's remaining interior recently painted throughout with designer paint & the carpets were cleaned.

(RLNE4208876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13568 Dornoch Drive have any available units?
13568 Dornoch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13568 Dornoch Drive have?
Some of 13568 Dornoch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13568 Dornoch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13568 Dornoch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13568 Dornoch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13568 Dornoch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13568 Dornoch Drive offer parking?
No, 13568 Dornoch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13568 Dornoch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13568 Dornoch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13568 Dornoch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13568 Dornoch Drive has a pool.
Does 13568 Dornoch Drive have accessible units?
No, 13568 Dornoch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13568 Dornoch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13568 Dornoch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13568 Dornoch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13568 Dornoch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
