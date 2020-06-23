13568 Dornoch Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Home with Water View in Eastwood! - Take advantage of the location & new updates just completed. Owner installed beautiful new Granite counters on kitchen & bath cabinets & respective built in shelf locations, 5 new kit & bath flush mount sinks, new kit & bath faucets, new range, new microwave, new dishwasher, 2 new shower fixtures, 5 new ceiling fans (mbr with remote) & upgraded the washer/dryer that's included. Plus, the living area, dining room & kitchen were just painted making the areas light & bright. Enjoy this refreshed house house with a location that provides a large back yard with water view, wooded view & golf view. This 4/2 property is situated beautifully on the turn on Dornoch Dr & it's waterfront on a pond with views from the 2 main bedrooms, living room & kitchen/dinette. The beautiful golf views are of the 2nd tee which is a short way across the pond. Inside the home you'll find an open floor plan that has volume ceilings throughout with wood-like tile floors, except for in the carpeted bedrooms & there's more traditional ceramic tile in the bathrooms. The kitchen has an island & long breakfast bar situated perfectly with the living area. The master bedroom has two large closets. The master bath has a whirlpool/hot tub & a separate shower stall. Both bathrooms have duel sinks for a 2 master feel. The master bedroom & second bedroom have sliders to the patio. The Home's remaining interior recently painted throughout with designer paint & the carpets were cleaned.



(RLNE4208876)