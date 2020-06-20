1344 falling star lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

This spacious town home is perfect for families, and young professionals! The open floor plan features great black appliances, over-sized kitchen cabinets, tile in kitchen and entrance, and beautiful wood floors in the living and dining room. The 3 large bedrooms upstairs are very cozy with carpet throughout. You will be able to relax at night on the spacious screened in back porch! A must see!

This beautiful town home is located in the gated community of Avalon Lakes! It is a great location close to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, UCF, Lockhead Martin, and great schools!



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.