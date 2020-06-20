All apartments in Alafaya
1344 falling star lane
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:27 PM

1344 falling star lane

1344 Falling Star Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1344 Falling Star Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
tennis court
This spacious town home is perfect for families, and young professionals! The open floor plan features great black appliances, over-sized kitchen cabinets, tile in kitchen and entrance, and beautiful wood floors in the living and dining room. The 3 large bedrooms upstairs are very cozy with carpet throughout. You will be able to relax at night on the spacious screened in back porch! A must see!
This beautiful town home is located in the gated community of Avalon Lakes! It is a great location close to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, UCF, Lockhead Martin, and great schools!

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 falling star lane have any available units?
1344 falling star lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1344 falling star lane have?
Some of 1344 falling star lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 falling star lane currently offering any rent specials?
1344 falling star lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 falling star lane pet-friendly?
No, 1344 falling star lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1344 falling star lane offer parking?
Yes, 1344 falling star lane offers parking.
Does 1344 falling star lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 falling star lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 falling star lane have a pool?
Yes, 1344 falling star lane has a pool.
Does 1344 falling star lane have accessible units?
No, 1344 falling star lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 falling star lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 falling star lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 falling star lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1344 falling star lane has units with air conditioning.
