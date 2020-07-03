All apartments in Alafaya
Location

1318 Mesa Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
guest parking
1318 Mesa Dr, #B Available 02/01/20 1/1 Condo at High Point ! - Here is your cozy new rental ! This updated 1/1 condo villa in the lovely High Point Community of East Orlando is a perfect unit with new wood laminate floors, custom bathroom fixtures, and is freshly painted through out. Natural lighting is a plus. Enjoy cooking on the pretty retro stove in this picture prefect galley kitchen.This unit boast 1 1/2 bathrooms making the 1 bedroom a full master suite with it's private enclosed patio area for relaxing and unwinding from a long day. Large closet in bedroom with a very convenient stack-able W/D for you. Enjoy the community clubhouse, community laundry, shuffleboard, and the inviting community pool to swim or lounge on the pool chairs. Union Park area, off of State Road 50, minutes from Walmart, Home Goods, Waterford Lakes Mall, Restaurants, Medical Centers, UCF, Valencia College East Campus, near the 417, and the 408 highways. Come tour , this unit won't last!

(RLNE5501021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1318 Mesa Dr, #B have any available units?
1318 Mesa Dr, #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1318 Mesa Dr, #B have?
Some of 1318 Mesa Dr, #B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Mesa Dr, #B currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Mesa Dr, #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Mesa Dr, #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 Mesa Dr, #B is pet friendly.
Does 1318 Mesa Dr, #B offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Mesa Dr, #B offers parking.
Does 1318 Mesa Dr, #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Mesa Dr, #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Mesa Dr, #B have a pool?
Yes, 1318 Mesa Dr, #B has a pool.
Does 1318 Mesa Dr, #B have accessible units?
No, 1318 Mesa Dr, #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Mesa Dr, #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Mesa Dr, #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 Mesa Dr, #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 Mesa Dr, #B does not have units with air conditioning.

