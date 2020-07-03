Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board guest parking

1318 Mesa Dr, #B Available 02/01/20 1/1 Condo at High Point ! - Here is your cozy new rental ! This updated 1/1 condo villa in the lovely High Point Community of East Orlando is a perfect unit with new wood laminate floors, custom bathroom fixtures, and is freshly painted through out. Natural lighting is a plus. Enjoy cooking on the pretty retro stove in this picture prefect galley kitchen.This unit boast 1 1/2 bathrooms making the 1 bedroom a full master suite with it's private enclosed patio area for relaxing and unwinding from a long day. Large closet in bedroom with a very convenient stack-able W/D for you. Enjoy the community clubhouse, community laundry, shuffleboard, and the inviting community pool to swim or lounge on the pool chairs. Union Park area, off of State Road 50, minutes from Walmart, Home Goods, Waterford Lakes Mall, Restaurants, Medical Centers, UCF, Valencia College East Campus, near the 417, and the 408 highways. Come tour , this unit won't last!



(RLNE5501021)