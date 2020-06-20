All apartments in Alafaya
1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL

1314 Balsam Willow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Balsam Willow Trail, Alafaya, FL 32825
Woodland Lakes Preserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Elegant Home with lots of added touches and upgrades with a perfect location! This special home was built with extra care and attention to detail with all profits going directly to charity. It has lots of special touches that were not offered in other homes in this community. Upgraded cabinets with pull out drawers, granite, under cabinet lighting, 21 recessed lights, upgraded light fixtures, comfort gentlemen height vanities with solid surface counter tops, upgraded frameless shower glass enclosure, upgraded bathroom tiles and fixtures, high ceilings, coffered ceilings, crown molding, upgraded doors and switches plus paver stone drive and covered rear patio too. The floor plan offers a grand entrance, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room open to the lovely kitchen, living room/dinging room combo plus an additional over sized room that has been used as an office and could easily be converted to the 4th bedroom option. You'll love the exceptional community and location. Woodland Lakes Preserve is a quaint gated community tucked away just minutes away from the hustle and bustle of popular Waterford Lakes shopping and entertainment with easy access to 408 east west expressway and 417 expressway to get you quickly to any area in central Florida. In just a short drive you can be at the tourist attractions, at UCF, visiting the beaches, popular Lake Nona Area or Downtown Orlando. Inside your community you can enjoy the over sized tranquil community pool and nature parks. This special home won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have any available units?
1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have?
Some of 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL offers parking.
Does 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL has a pool.
Does 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
