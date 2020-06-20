1314 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Elegant Home with lots of added touches and upgrades with a perfect location! This special home was built with extra care and attention to detail with all profits going directly to charity. It has lots of special touches that were not offered in other homes in this community. Upgraded cabinets with pull out drawers, granite, under cabinet lighting, 21 recessed lights, upgraded light fixtures, comfort gentlemen height vanities with solid surface counter tops, upgraded frameless shower glass enclosure, upgraded bathroom tiles and fixtures, high ceilings, coffered ceilings, crown molding, upgraded doors and switches plus paver stone drive and covered rear patio too. The floor plan offers a grand entrance, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room open to the lovely kitchen, living room/dinging room combo plus an additional over sized room that has been used as an office and could easily be converted to the 4th bedroom option. You'll love the exceptional community and location. Woodland Lakes Preserve is a quaint gated community tucked away just minutes away from the hustle and bustle of popular Waterford Lakes shopping and entertainment with easy access to 408 east west expressway and 417 expressway to get you quickly to any area in central Florida. In just a short drive you can be at the tourist attractions, at UCF, visiting the beaches, popular Lake Nona Area or Downtown Orlando. Inside your community you can enjoy the over sized tranquil community pool and nature parks. This special home won't last long.