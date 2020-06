Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool

Spacious townhome just across from Waterford Lakes shopping center. Lovely gated community with pool, playground and walkways around ponds. Townhouse was recently painted and carpeted, and is complete with all appliances. Close to interstate, UCF, Siemens and Lockheed. Tenant occupied until July 31st.