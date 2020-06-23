Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court parking playground pool racquetball court garage tennis court volleyball court

1216 Ballyshannon Parkway Available 05/22/20 GREAT HOME IN WATERFORD LAKES - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID MAY! WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR FUTURE SHOWINGS. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS TAKE PRIORITY ON SHOWINGS.



Wonderful home with nice floor plan, privacy fenced yard with trees, screened and tiled porch! Formal living/dining plus family room & eat-in tiled kitchen! All neutral colors, Lots of community amenities! Oven and water heater are gas! Sought after Schools!! THREE VEHICLES MAX Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.



Financial Requirements:

