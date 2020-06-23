All apartments in Alafaya
Location

1216 Ballyshannon Parkway, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
1216 Ballyshannon Parkway Available 05/22/20 GREAT HOME IN WATERFORD LAKES - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID MAY! WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR FUTURE SHOWINGS. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS TAKE PRIORITY ON SHOWINGS.

Wonderful home with nice floor plan, privacy fenced yard with trees, screened and tiled porch! Formal living/dining plus family room & eat-in tiled kitchen! All neutral colors, Lots of community amenities! Oven and water heater are gas! Sought after Schools!! THREE VEHICLES MAX Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments. #26103

(RLNE2436870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway have any available units?
1216 Ballyshannon Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway have?
Some of 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Ballyshannon Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway offers parking.
Does 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway has a pool.
Does 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1216 Ballyshannon Parkway has units with air conditioning.
