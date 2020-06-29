All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy

1133 Ballyshannon Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1133 Ballyshannon Parkway, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Home in Waterford Lakes! - Beautiful home in the desirable Waterford Lakes community. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living space with shutters on all the windows and views of the kitchen. The kitchen and eating space overlook peaceful view of the pond. One half bathroom is downstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. All bedrooms have beautiful hardwood laminate flooring. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Lots of storage and natural light throughout. The house upgrades are new AC, dishwasher, hot water heater, newer refrigerator, newer dryer and exterior paint in 2018. Sit back and relax in your screened-in porch and take in the beautiful view of the pond. Enjoy all the Waterford Lakes community has to offer. The community amenities include baseball fields, basketball courts, racquetball courts, soccer fields, tennis courts, volleyball courts, dog park, playground, picnic area, pool, wading pool, and walking track. Close to SR 417, SR 408, University of Central Florida, Waterford Lakes Town Center, shopping, and restaurants. Schedule a showing today and apply to live in this gorgeous home today!

(RLNE5559151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy have any available units?
1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy have?
Some of 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy offer parking?
No, 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy has a pool.
Does 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1133 Ballyshannon Pkwy has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College