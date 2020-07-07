All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1121 Shoshanna Drive

1121 Shoshanna Drive · (407) 641-5049
Location

1121 Shoshanna Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1121 Shoshanna Drive · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
1121 Shoshanna Drive Available 07/16/20 3Bed / 2Bath (Orlando) UCF Home For Rent
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: July 16th, 2020

AVAILABLE: July 16th, 2020. The rent for the first 120 days of the lease on this property is $1399.00 per month. The remaining terms of the lease shall be based upon the original listed price of $1499.00 per month. The tenant must fulfill the entire lease, or the amount that was discounted on the first 120 days will be charged at time of termination as additional rent. The security deposit due with an approved application is $1499.00.

Price: $1399.00/mo
1121 Shoshanna Drive
Orlando, Florida 32825
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Chelsea Parc East
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1172
Year Built: 1996

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*1 Car Garage
*Fenced In Yard
*Master Bdrm Downstairs
*Huge Family Room
*Eat In Kitchen
*Hardwood Flooring
*Tile Flooring
*Freshly Painted! Interior & Exterior
*Hardwood Flooring In Bdrms
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*JUST MINUTES To: UCF & Valencia
*JUST 15 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 15 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 408, 417 & 50
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*CONVENIENT To: Waterford Lakes Mall
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: July 16th, 2020

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Rouse Rd. Keep left at the fork, follow signs for Rouse Rd N. Turn left onto Rouse Rd. Turn right onto Einbender Blvd. Take the 1st left onto Shoshanna Dr.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Shoshanna Drive have any available units?
1121 Shoshanna Drive has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1121 Shoshanna Drive have?
Some of 1121 Shoshanna Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Shoshanna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Shoshanna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Shoshanna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Shoshanna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Shoshanna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Shoshanna Drive offers parking.
Does 1121 Shoshanna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Shoshanna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Shoshanna Drive have a pool?
No, 1121 Shoshanna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Shoshanna Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1121 Shoshanna Drive has accessible units.
Does 1121 Shoshanna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Shoshanna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Shoshanna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Shoshanna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
