Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1119 Sophie Blvd.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1119 Sophie Blvd.

1119 Sophie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Remodeled Patio Home, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - HURRY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY, CALL TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT!

As part of the remodeling, we are installing new Kitchen Cabinets, New Granite, New Faucets in Showers, Sinks and Laundry Room. There are new porcelain tiles throughout the house. The two showers have been completely redone with the most beautiful porcelain tiles that actually look like marble.

This is the most luxurious property in this price range.

Why settle for less, Come and enjoy these many upgrades, DO NOT DELAY because this unit will not last.

Schools: Camelot, Legacy, East River

(RLNE3739792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Sophie Blvd. have any available units?
1119 Sophie Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1119 Sophie Blvd. have?
Some of 1119 Sophie Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Sophie Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Sophie Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Sophie Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Sophie Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Sophie Blvd. offer parking?
No, 1119 Sophie Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Sophie Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Sophie Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Sophie Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1119 Sophie Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Sophie Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1119 Sophie Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Sophie Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Sophie Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Sophie Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Sophie Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
