1119 Sophie Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated range

Remodeled Patio Home, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - HURRY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY, CALL TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT!



As part of the remodeling, we are installing new Kitchen Cabinets, New Granite, New Faucets in Showers, Sinks and Laundry Room. There are new porcelain tiles throughout the house. The two showers have been completely redone with the most beautiful porcelain tiles that actually look like marble.



This is the most luxurious property in this price range.



Why settle for less, Come and enjoy these many upgrades, DO NOT DELAY because this unit will not last.



Schools: Camelot, Legacy, East River



