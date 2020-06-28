10802 Willow Ridge Loop

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Woodland Lakes Preserve! - Dont miss out on this truly beautiful home located in the highly sought-after guard gated community of Woodland Lakes Preserve! You will love viewing this elegant 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom Single-Family home! Features include a spacious 3 Car Garage, a Cozy Loft so you will never run out of storage, and an expansive Family Room. This home contains a stunning screened in enclosure that provides a perfect view of the conservation and water area right in the backyard! Every bedroom is generously sized, welcoming, and offers tons of natural light. Never get bored in this neighborhood where you are granted access to the Community Pool, Park, and Playground! Home is ready to move in too with HVAC installed in 2017, Solar Water Heater, Water Softener, 18 inch tile, wood floors, granite countertops, complete attic floor, and an upgraded kitchen that offers Stainless Steel Appliances. Ideally located in East Orlando, you have easy access to the beach, Waterford Lakes Shopping Center, OIA, Research Parkway, Medical City, UCF, Hospitals, and major highways (417/408/528).



