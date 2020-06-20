All apartments in Alafaya
10642 Cabbage Tree Loop

10642 Cabbage Tree Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10642 Cabbage Tree Loop, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This adorable single family home is available for rent and move in ready for $1200/mo inclusive with utilities except electric and cable. Security deposit is $1200. Pets such as dogs and cats are allowed. Tiled foyer opens to living room/dining room combo featuring vaulted ceilings. French doors open off foyer in den with gorgeous wood laminate floors. Kitchen showcases center prep island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Newly carpeted master bedroom includes walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and shower. Small covered patio of rear slider opens to small covered patio with attached extended uncovered patio. Plus fenced grass back yard with wooded view of conservation area. Great set up for BBQ's and gatherings For more information please call or text (903) 309-3780

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop have any available units?
10642 Cabbage Tree Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop have?
Some of 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10642 Cabbage Tree Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop is pet friendly.
Does 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop offer parking?
Yes, 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop offers parking.
Does 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop have a pool?
No, 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop does not have a pool.
Does 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop have accessible units?
No, 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10642 Cabbage Tree Loop has units with air conditioning.
