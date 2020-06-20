10642 Cabbage Tree Loop

Amenities

This adorable single family home is available for rent and move in ready for $1200/mo inclusive with utilities except electric and cable. Security deposit is $1200. Pets such as dogs and cats are allowed. Tiled foyer opens to living room/dining room combo featuring vaulted ceilings. French doors open off foyer in den with gorgeous wood laminate floors. Kitchen showcases center prep island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Newly carpeted master bedroom includes walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and shower. Small covered patio of rear slider opens to small covered patio with attached extended uncovered patio. Plus fenced grass back yard with wooded view of conservation area. Great set up for BBQ's and gatherings For more information please call or text (903) 309-3780