1057 Fountain Coin Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Wow!! East Orlando 5BR 3BA plus BONUS ROOM, over 3000 sq/ft in AVALON PARK area's community of THE RESERVE AT GOLDEN ISLE! - Wow!! East Orlando 5BR 3BA plus BONUS ROOM in AVALON PARK area's community of THE RESERVE AT GOLDEN ISLE... Built in 2013, this home is sure to impress. TILE FLOORS downstairs, with BONUS ROOM downstairs that is perfect for office space, playroom, formal living room, and more. Spacious kitchen boasts GRANITE COUNTERS with solid wood cabinets with crown molding, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, large KITCHEN ISLAND with plenty of seating at the breakfast bar. UPSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM, with master bath featuring double vanities, and dual shower heads in master shower including rainfall shower head. HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET!! Bath 2 with double sinks and a tub/shower combo, bath 3 with shower only/no tub. Large semi-private covered porch in rear of home, with WATER VIEWS of pond behind which are also seen from the master bedroom. LOCATION IN EAST ORLANDO is a convenient commute to downtown Orlando, Medical City, International airport & beaches via toll roads 408, 417, 528. Easy access to hospitals, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, UCF, Avalon Park, Waterford Lakes, Siemens & Lockheed Martin. Washer and dryer hookups. Owner will consider one small pet, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds. Don't wait, call today!



**COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING**

https://showmojo.com/l/5d5ec440c0



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5186252)