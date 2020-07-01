All apartments in Alafaya
Location

1057 Fountain Coin Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Wow!! East Orlando 5BR 3BA plus BONUS ROOM, over 3000 sq/ft in AVALON PARK area's community of THE RESERVE AT GOLDEN ISLE! - Wow!! East Orlando 5BR 3BA plus BONUS ROOM in AVALON PARK area's community of THE RESERVE AT GOLDEN ISLE... Built in 2013, this home is sure to impress. TILE FLOORS downstairs, with BONUS ROOM downstairs that is perfect for office space, playroom, formal living room, and more. Spacious kitchen boasts GRANITE COUNTERS with solid wood cabinets with crown molding, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, large KITCHEN ISLAND with plenty of seating at the breakfast bar. UPSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM, with master bath featuring double vanities, and dual shower heads in master shower including rainfall shower head. HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET!! Bath 2 with double sinks and a tub/shower combo, bath 3 with shower only/no tub. Large semi-private covered porch in rear of home, with WATER VIEWS of pond behind which are also seen from the master bedroom. LOCATION IN EAST ORLANDO is a convenient commute to downtown Orlando, Medical City, International airport & beaches via toll roads 408, 417, 528. Easy access to hospitals, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, UCF, Avalon Park, Waterford Lakes, Siemens & Lockheed Martin. Washer and dryer hookups. Owner will consider one small pet, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds. Don't wait, call today!

**COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING**
https://showmojo.com/l/5d5ec440c0

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5186252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Fountain Coin Loop have any available units?
1057 Fountain Coin Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1057 Fountain Coin Loop have?
Some of 1057 Fountain Coin Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Fountain Coin Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Fountain Coin Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Fountain Coin Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 Fountain Coin Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1057 Fountain Coin Loop offer parking?
No, 1057 Fountain Coin Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1057 Fountain Coin Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 Fountain Coin Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Fountain Coin Loop have a pool?
No, 1057 Fountain Coin Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1057 Fountain Coin Loop have accessible units?
No, 1057 Fountain Coin Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Fountain Coin Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 Fountain Coin Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 Fountain Coin Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1057 Fountain Coin Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

