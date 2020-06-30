All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

10513 Leader Ln

10513 Leader Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10513 Leader Lane, Alafaya, FL 32825
Fieldstream

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Fieldstream West - Beautiful three bedroom and two bath single family home in Fieldstream West with raised ceilings, crown molding throughout, engineered hardwood floors and a freshly painted interior. The living room offers built-in shelving coupled with a faux fireplace to create a cozy ambience. The large kitchen with stainless steel appliances is a great space to cook and entertain. French doors lead to a fenced backyard offering a private outdoor space for the whole family. A dedicated indoor laundry room is just off the two car garage. The guest bathroom has been thoughtfully upgraded with a dual vanity, framed mirror, novelty tile flooring and granite countertop. Spacious master suite boasts a garden tub and walk-in closet. Recent updates include roof (2018), carpet (2018), hot water heater (2017) and A/C (2016). Conveniently located with easy access to SR 417, SR 408, Valencia community college, UCF, Lockheed Martin, Waterford Lakes and just a short commute to downtown Orlando and Lake Nona Medical City.

(RLNE5425364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10513 Leader Ln have any available units?
10513 Leader Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10513 Leader Ln have?
Some of 10513 Leader Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10513 Leader Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10513 Leader Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10513 Leader Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10513 Leader Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10513 Leader Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10513 Leader Ln offers parking.
Does 10513 Leader Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10513 Leader Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10513 Leader Ln have a pool?
No, 10513 Leader Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10513 Leader Ln have accessible units?
No, 10513 Leader Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10513 Leader Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10513 Leader Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10513 Leader Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10513 Leader Ln has units with air conditioning.

