10513 Leader Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Home in Fieldstream West - Beautiful three bedroom and two bath single family home in Fieldstream West with raised ceilings, crown molding throughout, engineered hardwood floors and a freshly painted interior. The living room offers built-in shelving coupled with a faux fireplace to create a cozy ambience. The large kitchen with stainless steel appliances is a great space to cook and entertain. French doors lead to a fenced backyard offering a private outdoor space for the whole family. A dedicated indoor laundry room is just off the two car garage. The guest bathroom has been thoughtfully upgraded with a dual vanity, framed mirror, novelty tile flooring and granite countertop. Spacious master suite boasts a garden tub and walk-in closet. Recent updates include roof (2018), carpet (2018), hot water heater (2017) and A/C (2016). Conveniently located with easy access to SR 417, SR 408, Valencia community college, UCF, Lockheed Martin, Waterford Lakes and just a short commute to downtown Orlando and Lake Nona Medical City.



