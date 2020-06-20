10266 REGENT PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Nice newer 2-2 condo, very convenient 2 blocks from the 408 off Dean road. Enter front door facing pond and pool view. Open floor plan with living in front and dining area has breakfast bar looking into open kitchen. Kitchen has nice granite counters, closet pantry, stove, fridge, microwave, and disposal. Sliding door looks over conservation view from back patio, stacked washer and dryer included and Halfbath downstairs. Upstairs bedroom are in split floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of closet space. Baths have large cabinets and counters for plenty of storage and double sinks. This is a very nice gated community right off dean road and the 408 for easy access to the airport, downtown, shopping, restaurants, etc. minutes from Valencia College, UCF, Research Park, and Waterford Lakes. Resort styled Pool overlooks a peaceful pond. The adjacent playground is connected to the Fitness Center. Application fee $100 per adult. Available for move in 3-14-20