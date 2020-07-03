10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002

Amenities

24hr gym pool playground

Regent Park 3/2 Condo - This 3/2 charming condo has a very unique floor plan. As soon as you enter, you'll find the second floor where all your bedrooms will be. Some are facing the pool and others look over the conservation area. This location is ideal for all types activities due to its proximite near Waterford Lakes Shopping area, restaurants and much more.



This community boast various recreational amenities: a beautiful pool, playground, 24/7 gym, and plenty of space to enjoy the Florida outdoor living.



As soon as you exit the gated community, you have immediate access to 408 and other major highways.



Rental: $1295.00

Deposit: $1295.00

Application Fee: $65.00 per person over the age of 18

Tenant Residence Package and Insurance



