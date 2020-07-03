All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002

10248 Regent Park Dr · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10248 Regent Park Dr, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

24hr gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr gym
playground
pool
Regent Park 3/2 Condo - This 3/2 charming condo has a very unique floor plan. As soon as you enter, you'll find the second floor where all your bedrooms will be. Some are facing the pool and others look over the conservation area. This location is ideal for all types activities due to its proximite near Waterford Lakes Shopping area, restaurants and much more.

This community boast various recreational amenities: a beautiful pool, playground, 24/7 gym, and plenty of space to enjoy the Florida outdoor living.

As soon as you exit the gated community, you have immediate access to 408 and other major highways.

Rental: $1295.00
Deposit: $1295.00
Application Fee: $65.00 per person over the age of 18
Tenant Residence Package and Insurance

www.PinkDoorManagement.com

(RLNE4494898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 have any available units?
10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 currently offering any rent specials?
10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 pet-friendly?
No, 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 offer parking?
No, 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 does not offer parking.
Does 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 have a pool?
Yes, 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 has a pool.
Does 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 have accessible units?
No, 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 does not have accessible units.
Does 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10248 Regent Park Dr, Apt 2002 does not have units with air conditioning.

