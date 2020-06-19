1012 MARISOL COURT

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

WHAT ELECTRIC BILL? This beautiful home boasts a solar unit for your electricity. You will have a low to zero electric bill depending on your usage. This well maintained home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac with very little traffic. The community has EVERYTHING you will need large pool and kiddie pool, outside fitness area, many tennis courts, large basketball courts, clubhouse, large playground, 2 dog parks and finally softball, volleyball and baseball fields. Very near lots of shopping, many restaurants and major highways. Other than work you are just a short distance from everything you need. Also a close to the airport. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and it overlooks the family room and dining area. The breakfast bar is great for the busy family. Plenty of storage with a walkin closet. The master is split from the other bedrooms for that privacy you may need. The master bath includes a large garden tub with a large separate shower and double sinks. The oversized lanai is screened in and a great area for relaxing on the weekends. Fenced in backyard as well for your privacy. This home is priced to move quickly so don't wait too long. Don't forget the money savings because of the solar on the electric bill.