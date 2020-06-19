All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
1012 MARISOL COURT
1012 MARISOL COURT

1012 Marisol Court · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Marisol Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
WHAT ELECTRIC BILL? This beautiful home boasts a solar unit for your electricity. You will have a low to zero electric bill depending on your usage. This well maintained home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac with very little traffic. The community has EVERYTHING you will need large pool and kiddie pool, outside fitness area, many tennis courts, large basketball courts, clubhouse, large playground, 2 dog parks and finally softball, volleyball and baseball fields. Very near lots of shopping, many restaurants and major highways. Other than work you are just a short distance from everything you need. Also a close to the airport. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and it overlooks the family room and dining area. The breakfast bar is great for the busy family. Plenty of storage with a walkin closet. The master is split from the other bedrooms for that privacy you may need. The master bath includes a large garden tub with a large separate shower and double sinks. The oversized lanai is screened in and a great area for relaxing on the weekends. Fenced in backyard as well for your privacy. This home is priced to move quickly so don't wait too long. Don't forget the money savings because of the solar on the electric bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 MARISOL COURT have any available units?
1012 MARISOL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1012 MARISOL COURT have?
Some of 1012 MARISOL COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 MARISOL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1012 MARISOL COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 MARISOL COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 MARISOL COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1012 MARISOL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1012 MARISOL COURT does offer parking.
Does 1012 MARISOL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 MARISOL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 MARISOL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1012 MARISOL COURT has a pool.
Does 1012 MARISOL COURT have accessible units?
No, 1012 MARISOL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 MARISOL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 MARISOL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 MARISOL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 MARISOL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
