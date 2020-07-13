/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:03 AM
462 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chillum, MD
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Chillum
Chillum Terrace Apts
621 Sheridan St, Chillum, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1350 sqft
If you love adventure, diversity, history, and culture, a move to Hyattsville Maryland might be just what you’re looking for! Check out Chillum Terrace Apartments, close to DC activity and yet, private and removed from all the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Chillum
Sheridan Apartments
620 Sheridan St, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1150 sqft
Conveniently located in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sheridan Apartments offers studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Located 1 mile from the D.C.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Chillum
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Chillum
1005 Chillum Road
1005 Chillum Road, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
359 sqft
Totally renovated and amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Chillum Rd. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Chillum
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,597
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
58 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
12 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
18 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
22 Units Available
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
25 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,593
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
947 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Langley Park
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
875 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,327
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
884 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,222
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
912 sqft
Within walking distance to West Hyattsville Metro Station. Also close to Chillum Shopping Center and the University of Maryland. Apartments offer modern kitchens and spacious rooms. Amenities include a volleyball court, playground and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Chillum
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,588
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
22 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$998
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
790 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
46 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1011 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
47 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
7 Units Available
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
14 Units Available
Courtyard Park
4203 Oglethorpe St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
630 sqft
WELCOME TO COURTYARD PARK APARTMENTS\nCourtyard Park is located in a quiet courtyard setting in Hyattsville, Maryland. With easy access to East-West Highway and I-495, the Capital Beltway.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prince George’s Apartments offers everything you have been looking for in a community at a great price.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Langley Park
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
628 sqft
Charming boutique apartments with patio or balcony, located near Metro stops and I-496. La Union Mall and University Plaza nearby. Parking and laundry on-site. Dogs and cats OK.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
6010 Eastern Ave. NE
6010 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Charming three bedroom two bath renovated row house in the Riggs Park Neighborhood of NE Washington DC - Enter the house directly into the living room (16x13) with hardwood floors. Open dining room/kitchen combo is found off of the living room.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MD