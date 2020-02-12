Rent Calculator
Home
Washington, DC
2201 14TH ST NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2201 14TH ST NE
2201 14th Street Northeast
No Longer Available
Location
2201 14th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RENOVATED 2 BED ROOM 1 BATH UNIT ****CLOSE TO RHODE ISLAND AVE METRO STATION, SHOPPING RESTAURANTS, HOME DEPOT AND MUCH MORE***READY TODAY!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 14TH ST NE have any available units?
2201 14TH ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2201 14TH ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
2201 14TH ST NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 14TH ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 2201 14TH ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2201 14TH ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 2201 14TH ST NE does offer parking.
Does 2201 14TH ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 14TH ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 14TH ST NE have a pool?
No, 2201 14TH ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 2201 14TH ST NE have accessible units?
No, 2201 14TH ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 14TH ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 14TH ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 14TH ST NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 14TH ST NE does not have units with air conditioning.
