All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like 98 Southfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
98 Southfield Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:46 PM

98 Southfield Avenue

98 Southfield Avenue · (203) 249-1512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

98 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stamford Waterfront living at its finest!! Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own a direct waterfront townhouse Penthouse! 40 foot deep water dock. Simply stunning water and cityscape views. The main level is completely open with 14+ceilings, skylights (with motorized shades), exceptional gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, gas fireplace,and dining room. The master bedroom suite features 2 w/i closets, an elegant master bath with double sinks and a Jacuzzi tub. High end fixtures and extravagant finishes throughout. Gourmet Wolf & Sub Zero appliances. A luxurious feel throughout with rich hardwood floors and warm chocolate colouring. You will never tire of the mesmerizing views that immediately put you in a great mood! Time to cook out? Enjoy the convenient and elegant kitchen on your private deck with gas cooking and granite counters. Have fun in the community inground pool, hot tub, waterfront park & boardwalk to marina and restaurants (even complimentary water taxi!) Elevator to garage. Extra built-in storage tucked away yet easily accessed from the the main living area. Very close to train. Fantastic living and a tremendous value. Pictures are from when owner lived there.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Southfield Avenue have any available units?
98 Southfield Avenue has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 98 Southfield Avenue have?
Some of 98 Southfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Southfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
98 Southfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Southfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 98 Southfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 98 Southfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 98 Southfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 98 Southfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 Southfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Southfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 98 Southfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 98 Southfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 98 Southfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Southfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 Southfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 98 Southfield Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St
Stamford, CT 06905
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E
Stamford, CT 06840
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St
Stamford, CT 06901
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St
Stamford, CT 06901
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Element One
111 Morgan St
Stamford, CT 06902
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms
Stamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Pet Friendly Places
Stamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
Glen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Hofstra University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity