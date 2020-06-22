98 Southfield Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Stamford Waterfront living at its finest!! Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own a direct waterfront townhouse Penthouse! 40 foot deep water dock. Simply stunning water and cityscape views. The main level is completely open with 14+ceilings, skylights (with motorized shades), exceptional gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, gas fireplace,and dining room. The master bedroom suite features 2 w/i closets, an elegant master bath with double sinks and a Jacuzzi tub. High end fixtures and extravagant finishes throughout. Gourmet Wolf & Sub Zero appliances. A luxurious feel throughout with rich hardwood floors and warm chocolate colouring. You will never tire of the mesmerizing views that immediately put you in a great mood! Time to cook out? Enjoy the convenient and elegant kitchen on your private deck with gas cooking and granite counters. Have fun in the community inground pool, hot tub, waterfront park & boardwalk to marina and restaurants (even complimentary water taxi!) Elevator to garage. Extra built-in storage tucked away yet easily accessed from the the main living area. Very close to train. Fantastic living and a tremendous value. Pictures are from when owner lived there.