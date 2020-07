Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looking for the simple life? Downsizing? This one bedroom (potential for two) bungalow has it all. Recently renovated you have a cozy home to enjoy. Outdoor space is lovely and open with a patio and level yard to entertain or just relax in your private retreat. A walk up attic also provides for additional storage space. Must see to understand all of your options. Easy access to Cove Island and Cummings Beach....steps away from Chelsea Piers and public transportation.