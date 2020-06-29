42 Severance Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated range oven

Brand new Everything! Kitchen, bathroom, floors, paint... be the first to enjoy the all-new amenities & comfortable living on a peaceful, residential street just minutes to highways, train, parks, golf, shopping, dining and all that downtown Stamford, Bullshead & High Ridge has to offer. Separate front & rear entrances lead to this sparkling second floor beauty featuring large, eat-in kitchen w/ all new appliances & new tile floor, bright living room, large master bedroom w/ two closets, generous second bedroom, brand new full bath w/ tub/shower and washer/dryer in unit. Attic offers plenty of storage space. Parking for 2-cars in driveway and use of private, riverfront backyard.