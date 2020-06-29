All apartments in Stamford
42 Severance Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:21 PM

42 Severance Drive

42 Severance Drive · (203) 984-7907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 Severance Drive, Stamford, CT 06905
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new Everything! Kitchen, bathroom, floors, paint... be the first to enjoy the all-new amenities & comfortable living on a peaceful, residential street just minutes to highways, train, parks, golf, shopping, dining and all that downtown Stamford, Bullshead & High Ridge has to offer. Separate front & rear entrances lead to this sparkling second floor beauty featuring large, eat-in kitchen w/ all new appliances & new tile floor, bright living room, large master bedroom w/ two closets, generous second bedroom, brand new full bath w/ tub/shower and washer/dryer in unit. Attic offers plenty of storage space. Parking for 2-cars in driveway and use of private, riverfront backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 42 Severance Drive have any available units?
42 Severance Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Severance Drive have?
Some of 42 Severance Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Severance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
42 Severance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Severance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 42 Severance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 42 Severance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 42 Severance Drive offers parking.
Does 42 Severance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Severance Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Severance Drive have a pool?
No, 42 Severance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 42 Severance Drive have accessible units?
No, 42 Severance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Severance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Severance Drive has units with dishwashers.

