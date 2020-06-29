All apartments in Stamford
377 Hope Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

377 Hope Street

377 Hope Street · (203) 329-8801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

377 Hope Street, Stamford, CT 06906
Glenbrook

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Amenities

Garden style Townhouse located in Stamford's most fashionable Glenbrook neighborhood, 3 minute walk to Glenbrook train station, leave your car in the 2 reserved parking spaces in front of your unit. This front unit has plenty of privacy and an open floor plan, plenty of light, quiet and very large and roomy living area. This 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with central a/c is a fantastic find when compared to apartment living. Grill away and enjoy the front garden area.
Updated 2 years ago, includes washer/dryer off master bedroom. Proof of Excellent credit, Two months security and one month’s rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 Hope Street have any available units?
377 Hope Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 377 Hope Street have?
Some of 377 Hope Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 Hope Street currently offering any rent specials?
377 Hope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 Hope Street pet-friendly?
No, 377 Hope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 377 Hope Street offer parking?
Yes, 377 Hope Street offers parking.
Does 377 Hope Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 377 Hope Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 Hope Street have a pool?
No, 377 Hope Street does not have a pool.
Does 377 Hope Street have accessible units?
No, 377 Hope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 377 Hope Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 377 Hope Street has units with dishwashers.
