377 Hope Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Garden style Townhouse located in Stamford's most fashionable Glenbrook neighborhood, 3 minute walk to Glenbrook train station, leave your car in the 2 reserved parking spaces in front of your unit. This front unit has plenty of privacy and an open floor plan, plenty of light, quiet and very large and roomy living area. This 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with central a/c is a fantastic find when compared to apartment living. Grill away and enjoy the front garden area.

Updated 2 years ago, includes washer/dryer off master bedroom. Proof of Excellent credit, Two months security and one month’s rent.