Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:30 PM

33 Moore Street

33 Moore Street · (203) 329-8801
Location

33 Moore Street, Stamford, CT 06902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2460 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large end unit townhouse in five-unit complex. Unit has own patio and side yard and small deck off living room. 3 bedrooms single family style townhouse with possible 4th bedroom - in-law set up on ground floor with separate separate entrance - and its own bath, and kitchen cabinetry and closet - suitable for room mates sharing. The in-law apartment can make a great home office suite or a perfect private area for an extended family member(s). Open flow first floor, hardwood floors, with spacious kitchen, dining, living room, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops,half bath. two car garage plus additional parking spaces available. Third level master bedroom and bath with walk in closet, two additional bedrooms and bathroom. Plenty of attic storage. Prospective tenants must have excellent credit. References required. No pets. please call broker for confirmed appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Moore Street have any available units?
33 Moore Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Moore Street have?
Some of 33 Moore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Moore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Moore Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Moore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 33 Moore Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Moore Street does offer parking.
Does 33 Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Moore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Moore Street have a pool?
No, 33 Moore Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Moore Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Moore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Moore Street has units with dishwashers.
