33 Moore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large end unit townhouse in five-unit complex. Unit has own patio and side yard and small deck off living room. 3 bedrooms single family style townhouse with possible 4th bedroom - in-law set up on ground floor with separate separate entrance - and its own bath, and kitchen cabinetry and closet - suitable for room mates sharing. The in-law apartment can make a great home office suite or a perfect private area for an extended family member(s). Open flow first floor, hardwood floors, with spacious kitchen, dining, living room, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops,half bath. two car garage plus additional parking spaces available. Third level master bedroom and bath with walk in closet, two additional bedrooms and bathroom. Plenty of attic storage. Prospective tenants must have excellent credit. References required. No pets. please call broker for confirmed appointment.