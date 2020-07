Amenities

Fresh - move in condition!!! This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo is conveniently located within steps of Brennan's Golf Course, Ridgeway Shopping Center (Starbucks), Scalzi Park and public transportation. Hardwood floors throughout, fresh new carpet on the upper level and a spacious deck to relax on. Quick and easy ride to the Stamford Train Station. Multilevel living with a finished basement and full bath..possible third bedroom. Come see it soon!