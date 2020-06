Amenities

in unit laundry parking some paid utils carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Adorable 2nd floor one bedroom condo in convenient Ridgeway area. Newer carpeting in living room and bedroom... Freshly painted!

refrigerator one year old...Just move in!! One reserved parking space #10..(driveway closest to Ridgeway Shopping Center). Heat and hot water included in rent. Tenant pays for cable, cooking gas and electric. Included is one reserved parking space #10. common coin operated washer and dryer in basement/storage area... Must have 2 months security and excellent credit.