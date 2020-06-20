All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like 247 Hamilton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
247 Hamilton Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:25 PM

247 Hamilton Avenue

247 Hamilton Avenue · (203) 327-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Glenbrook
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

247 Hamilton Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902
Glenbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bike storage
sauna
One of only few end units in a desirable Heywood Heights complex w/private patio and beautifully landscaped grounds in a park like setting. meticulously maintained 2BD condominium offers an updated kitchen and bathroom, new flooring throughout installed two years ago (except for 2nd BD), painted throughout, newer interior doors, electrical outlets/plates, sliding doors and light fixtures updated within the last 3-5 years. W/D in the unit as well as custom built shelving system in the hallway and all bedroom closets. The Storage room in the basement is approx. 10'x5' and the complex also offers a separate bike room. Enjoy walks throughout the complex, relax and unwind by the pool in the hot summer months, enjoy the sauna year round or plan a private event in the beautiful spacious community room. This is a true hidden gem super convenient to I-95 and right on Darien/Stamford border. Minutes to the beaches, parks and Downtown Stamford. Grab it before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Hamilton Avenue have any available units?
247 Hamilton Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 Hamilton Avenue have?
Some of 247 Hamilton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Hamilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
247 Hamilton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Hamilton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 247 Hamilton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 247 Hamilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 247 Hamilton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 247 Hamilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 Hamilton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Hamilton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 247 Hamilton Avenue has a pool.
Does 247 Hamilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 247 Hamilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Hamilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Hamilton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 247 Hamilton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06901
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd
Stamford, CT 06897
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd
Stamford, CT 06902
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd
Stamford, CT 06901
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave
Stamford, CT 06902

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms
Stamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Pet Friendly Places
Stamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
Glen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Hofstra University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity