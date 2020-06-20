247 Hamilton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

One of only few end units in a desirable Heywood Heights complex w/private patio and beautifully landscaped grounds in a park like setting. meticulously maintained 2BD condominium offers an updated kitchen and bathroom, new flooring throughout installed two years ago (except for 2nd BD), painted throughout, newer interior doors, electrical outlets/plates, sliding doors and light fixtures updated within the last 3-5 years. W/D in the unit as well as custom built shelving system in the hallway and all bedroom closets. The Storage room in the basement is approx. 10'x5' and the complex also offers a separate bike room. Enjoy walks throughout the complex, relax and unwind by the pool in the hot summer months, enjoy the sauna year round or plan a private event in the beautiful spacious community room. This is a true hidden gem super convenient to I-95 and right on Darien/Stamford border. Minutes to the beaches, parks and Downtown Stamford. Grab it before its gone!