Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:57 PM

218 Bedford Street

218 Bedford Street · (203) 969-8157
Location

218 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06901
Downtown Stamford

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Location! Location! Location! Amazing, sun-filled, corner unit on highly sought after street in the heart of downtown Stamford. This lovely condo comes fully equipped with a modern kitchen & bath, two spacious bedrooms w/ ample closet space, open concept layout, high ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout. It even has an inviting foyer with additional storage closet when you first walk in. The kitchen has been recently updated and boasts: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and tons of cabinet space. Bathroom features beautiful tile floor and shower/tub combo. Close proximity to restaurants, shopping, I-95 and train station. Laundry is conveniently located in the building so you don't have to go to the laundromat. Perfect opportunity to live on one of the hottest streets in the city and experience all that Stamford has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Bedford Street have any available units?
218 Bedford Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Bedford Street have?
Some of 218 Bedford Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Bedford Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 Bedford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Bedford Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 Bedford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 218 Bedford Street offer parking?
No, 218 Bedford Street does not offer parking.
Does 218 Bedford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Bedford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Bedford Street have a pool?
No, 218 Bedford Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 Bedford Street have accessible units?
No, 218 Bedford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Bedford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Bedford Street has units with dishwashers.
