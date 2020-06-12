218 Bedford Street

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Amazing, sun-filled, corner unit on highly sought after street in the heart of downtown Stamford. This lovely condo comes fully equipped with a modern kitchen & bath, two spacious bedrooms w/ ample closet space, open concept layout, high ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout. It even has an inviting foyer with additional storage closet when you first walk in. The kitchen has been recently updated and boasts: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and tons of cabinet space. Bathroom features beautiful tile floor and shower/tub combo. Close proximity to restaurants, shopping, I-95 and train station. Laundry is conveniently located in the building so you don't have to go to the laundromat. Perfect opportunity to live on one of the hottest streets in the city and experience all that Stamford has to offer!