Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

19 Joshua Slocum Dock

Location

19 Joshua Slocum Dock, Stamford, CT 06902

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest suite
tennis court
Live the water community lifestyle of beautiful Coastal Fairfield County and every day will feel like a vacation day! Savor the gorgeous sunsets from your private patio overlooking peaceful, idyllic Long Island Sound inlet. Expanded and updated Dolphin Cove Colonial with great flow and streaming light. The flexible floor plan offers hardwood floors, French doors and 2 balconies to enjoy the fabulous Southern and Western water views. Lovely, open Kitchen with butlers pantry, granite, stainless appliances and breakfast bar, opens to huge Family Room, spacious Formal Dining Room and expansive Terrace, from which to view the Direct Waterfront. This property is tailor-made for Entertaining! Your Living Room has cozy fireplace and rich panelling. The landscape is soothing, with mature plantings and flowering perennials. Your Dolphin Cove Club membership provides tennis, heated pool, clubhouse and beach. Just a 3 minute walk from the home. One deep water Slip space (directly behind home) included. Guest Suite may be integrated with or separated from Main living quarters. Minutes to train, highway, restaurants, Harbor Point, world class entertainment venues of Stamford Downtown and Old Greenwich shops. Life is Good! LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR MINIMUM. NOT SUMMER RENTAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Joshua Slocum Dock have any available units?
19 Joshua Slocum Dock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stamford, CT.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Joshua Slocum Dock have?
Some of 19 Joshua Slocum Dock's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Joshua Slocum Dock currently offering any rent specials?
19 Joshua Slocum Dock isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Joshua Slocum Dock pet-friendly?
No, 19 Joshua Slocum Dock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 19 Joshua Slocum Dock offer parking?
Yes, 19 Joshua Slocum Dock does offer parking.
Does 19 Joshua Slocum Dock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Joshua Slocum Dock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Joshua Slocum Dock have a pool?
Yes, 19 Joshua Slocum Dock has a pool.
Does 19 Joshua Slocum Dock have accessible units?
No, 19 Joshua Slocum Dock does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Joshua Slocum Dock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Joshua Slocum Dock has units with dishwashers.
