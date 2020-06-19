19 Joshua Slocum Dock

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest suite tennis court

Live the water community lifestyle of beautiful Coastal Fairfield County and every day will feel like a vacation day! Savor the gorgeous sunsets from your private patio overlooking peaceful, idyllic Long Island Sound inlet. Expanded and updated Dolphin Cove Colonial with great flow and streaming light. The flexible floor plan offers hardwood floors, French doors and 2 balconies to enjoy the fabulous Southern and Western water views. Lovely, open Kitchen with butlers pantry, granite, stainless appliances and breakfast bar, opens to huge Family Room, spacious Formal Dining Room and expansive Terrace, from which to view the Direct Waterfront. This property is tailor-made for Entertaining! Your Living Room has cozy fireplace and rich panelling. The landscape is soothing, with mature plantings and flowering perennials. Your Dolphin Cove Club membership provides tennis, heated pool, clubhouse and beach. Just a 3 minute walk from the home. One deep water Slip space (directly behind home) included. Guest Suite may be integrated with or separated from Main living quarters. Minutes to train, highway, restaurants, Harbor Point, world class entertainment venues of Stamford Downtown and Old Greenwich shops. Life is Good! LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR MINIMUM. NOT SUMMER RENTAL.