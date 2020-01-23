15 Long Hill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Long term or short term rental (min 3 months at a higher price) The epitome of suburban living, this roomy and gorgeously designed 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath home is practically custom-built for a growing family. From the expansive two-car garage at the end of the long driveway to the beautifully manicured front and back lawns surrounded by lush foliage, the property combines privacy and quiet with a prime location convenient to many of Stamford’s best private and public schools. Equally impressive on the inside, the bright and airy space is flooded with natural light, particularly in the spacious kitchen with its long marble countertops and adjacent breakfast nook overlooking the rear deck and backyard play area.



Whether you’re hosting a family gathering or simply relaxing at the end of the long day, the first-floor layout is all about bringing people together—from the massive family and living rooms, to the more intimate, centrally-located dining room, or the sitting room and foyer located just off the main entryway. The second floor, meanwhile, promises plenty of private space for everyone, starting with three large guest bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite, meanwhile, boasts a spacious walk-in closet and 60-square-foot private bathroom, in addition to the adjacent laundry room. If the kids need even more space, they’ll find it on the third-floor play area, which takes in a sprawling 750 square feet of space, including a utility closet and bathroom.