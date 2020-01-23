All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like 15 Long Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
15 Long Hill Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:29 PM

15 Long Hill Drive

15 Long Hill Drive · (203) 614-8711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15 Long Hill Drive, Stamford, CT 06902
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Long term or short term rental (min 3 months at a higher price) The epitome of suburban living, this roomy and gorgeously designed 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath home is practically custom-built for a growing family. From the expansive two-car garage at the end of the long driveway to the beautifully manicured front and back lawns surrounded by lush foliage, the property combines privacy and quiet with a prime location convenient to many of Stamford’s best private and public schools. Equally impressive on the inside, the bright and airy space is flooded with natural light, particularly in the spacious kitchen with its long marble countertops and adjacent breakfast nook overlooking the rear deck and backyard play area.

Whether you’re hosting a family gathering or simply relaxing at the end of the long day, the first-floor layout is all about bringing people together—from the massive family and living rooms, to the more intimate, centrally-located dining room, or the sitting room and foyer located just off the main entryway. The second floor, meanwhile, promises plenty of private space for everyone, starting with three large guest bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite, meanwhile, boasts a spacious walk-in closet and 60-square-foot private bathroom, in addition to the adjacent laundry room. If the kids need even more space, they’ll find it on the third-floor play area, which takes in a sprawling 750 square feet of space, including a utility closet and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Long Hill Drive have any available units?
15 Long Hill Drive has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Long Hill Drive have?
Some of 15 Long Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Long Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Long Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Long Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 Long Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 15 Long Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 Long Hill Drive does offer parking.
Does 15 Long Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Long Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Long Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 15 Long Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15 Long Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Long Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Long Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Long Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15 Long Hill Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06901
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E
Stamford, CT 06840
121 Towne
121 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd
Stamford, CT 06901
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North
Stamford, CT 06902
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms
Stamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Pet Friendly Places
Stamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
Glen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Hofstra University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity