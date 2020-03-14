All apartments in Stamford
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:33 PM

123 Harbor Drive

123 Harbor Drive · (203) 912-0828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Harbor Drive, Stamford, CT 06902
Shippan Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410R · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1489 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
A beautiful 2-bedroom townhouse in the coveted waterfront community of Palmer Landing. Best location in the complex with a first-floor end unit enjoying picturesque views of the harbor from sunrise to sunset. An easy lifestyle with a first-floor master bedroom and fire-lit living room leading to a sun-splashed waterfront deck. The kitchen and baths have been tastefully remodeled. This unit has an attached garage and a large laundry room. The second bedroom works well as a home office.Please note that heat and water are included in rent. Palmer Landing has gated entry, private pool, clubhouse and guest parking. Conveniently located on Shippan Point, only minutes to beaches, downtown shopping & dining, and Metro North train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Harbor Drive have any available units?
123 Harbor Drive has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Harbor Drive have?
Some of 123 Harbor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 Harbor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 123 Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 123 Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 123 Harbor Drive does offer parking.
Does 123 Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Harbor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 123 Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 123 Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
