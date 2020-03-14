123 Harbor Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking

A beautiful 2-bedroom townhouse in the coveted waterfront community of Palmer Landing. Best location in the complex with a first-floor end unit enjoying picturesque views of the harbor from sunrise to sunset. An easy lifestyle with a first-floor master bedroom and fire-lit living room leading to a sun-splashed waterfront deck. The kitchen and baths have been tastefully remodeled. This unit has an attached garage and a large laundry room. The second bedroom works well as a home office.Please note that heat and water are included in rent. Palmer Landing has gated entry, private pool, clubhouse and guest parking. Conveniently located on Shippan Point, only minutes to beaches, downtown shopping & dining, and Metro North train.