Stamford, CT
10 Hoover Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:31 AM

10 Hoover Avenue

10 Hoover Avenue · (203) 554-4587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Hoover Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1652 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Updated Sun filled 3 level town home in desirable Mid city neighborhood. Strong credit an absolute must ! Bright kitchen with eat in counter, hardwood floors throughout main level and 2nd floor, Master bedroom with double closets. 1 additional bedroom with large closet. Lower level includes laundry room, rec room or family room. Extra storage is available in common basement area. 2 Assigned parking. Walk to playground, to library, to restaurants and shopping too. Do Not Miss it !!!!

Must have good Credit Score and references.

Please close the door Cat will be in the house.

Please follow Covid 19 protocol with mask and gloves for showing and only agent is allow to touch the knobs and switches.
Call Agent for the confirmed appointment. 24 Hrs notice is required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Hoover Avenue have any available units?
10 Hoover Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Hoover Avenue have?
Some of 10 Hoover Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Hoover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 Hoover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Hoover Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Hoover Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10 Hoover Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10 Hoover Avenue offers parking.
Does 10 Hoover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Hoover Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Hoover Avenue have a pool?
No, 10 Hoover Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10 Hoover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 Hoover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Hoover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Hoover Avenue has units with dishwashers.
