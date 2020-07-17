10 Hoover Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground

Updated Sun filled 3 level town home in desirable Mid city neighborhood. Strong credit an absolute must ! Bright kitchen with eat in counter, hardwood floors throughout main level and 2nd floor, Master bedroom with double closets. 1 additional bedroom with large closet. Lower level includes laundry room, rec room or family room. Extra storage is available in common basement area. 2 Assigned parking. Walk to playground, to library, to restaurants and shopping too. Do Not Miss it !!!!



Must have good Credit Score and references.



Please close the door Cat will be in the house.



Please follow Covid 19 protocol with mask and gloves for showing and only agent is allow to touch the knobs and switches.

Call Agent for the confirmed appointment. 24 Hrs notice is required