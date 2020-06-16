All apartments in New Haven
New Haven, CT
89 Howe Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

89 Howe Street

89 Howe Street · No Longer Available
New Haven
Dwight
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

89 Howe Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Dwight

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Still available. You will not believe the size. Stunning downtown 2,100 sq ft, 4 bedroom penthouse situated on the entire second floor of the building. Heat and Hot Water included. Away from the nightclubs but seconds to Yale, the medical school, and Broadway Street. This space was formerly two apartments which were painstakingly renovated and transformed into one very large apartment which feels like a house. Gleaming hardwood floors, air condition, an open and lavish entertaining space with walls of windows, laundry room in apartment, and a dream kitchen! A romantic and private retreat to call home with some of the best restaurants in New Haven across the street. One month security deposit and good credit required. Please call for your private showing. Parking is next door for an extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Howe Street have any available units?
89 Howe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven, CT.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Howe Street have?
Some of 89 Howe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Howe Street currently offering any rent specials?
89 Howe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Howe Street pet-friendly?
No, 89 Howe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 89 Howe Street offer parking?
Yes, 89 Howe Street does offer parking.
Does 89 Howe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Howe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Howe Street have a pool?
No, 89 Howe Street does not have a pool.
Does 89 Howe Street have accessible units?
No, 89 Howe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Howe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Howe Street has units with dishwashers.
