89 Howe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Still available. You will not believe the size. Stunning downtown 2,100 sq ft, 4 bedroom penthouse situated on the entire second floor of the building. Heat and Hot Water included. Away from the nightclubs but seconds to Yale, the medical school, and Broadway Street. This space was formerly two apartments which were painstakingly renovated and transformed into one very large apartment which feels like a house. Gleaming hardwood floors, air condition, an open and lavish entertaining space with walls of windows, laundry room in apartment, and a dream kitchen! A romantic and private retreat to call home with some of the best restaurants in New Haven across the street. One month security deposit and good credit required. Please call for your private showing. Parking is next door for an extra fee.