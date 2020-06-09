830 State Street

Amenities

Incredible deal for a 3 bedroom apartment in a premier East Rock location! This spacious second floor unit features gorgeous light with new windows throughout and beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen is large enough for a full size dining table or island and has a dishwasher and newer appliances and cabinets. Master bedroom overlooks the New Haven Pizza Scene, and has an oversized walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms both have hardwood floors as well. Laundry is in the unit in your private laundry/mudroom. Private rear entry. Off street parking for 1 car. Gas heat. Landlord provides window air conditioning units. Located next to Skull and Bones, steps from Lorcio, Christopher Martins, Modern Pizza and so much more. Ready for immediate occupancy. Security deposit is 1.5 months rent. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Credit must be 700 or above and must show proof prior to showing.