All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like 830 State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
830 State Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:37 PM

830 State Street

830 State Street · (203) 288-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
East Rock
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

830 State Street, New Haven, CT 06511
East Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Incredible deal for a 3 bedroom apartment in a premier East Rock location! This spacious second floor unit features gorgeous light with new windows throughout and beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen is large enough for a full size dining table or island and has a dishwasher and newer appliances and cabinets. Master bedroom overlooks the New Haven Pizza Scene, and has an oversized walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms both have hardwood floors as well. Laundry is in the unit in your private laundry/mudroom. Private rear entry. Off street parking for 1 car. Gas heat. Landlord provides window air conditioning units. Located next to Skull and Bones, steps from Lorcio, Christopher Martins, Modern Pizza and so much more. Ready for immediate occupancy. Security deposit is 1.5 months rent. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Credit must be 700 or above and must show proof prior to showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 State Street have any available units?
830 State Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 State Street have?
Some of 830 State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
830 State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 830 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 830 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 830 State Street does offer parking.
Does 830 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 State Street have a pool?
No, 830 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 830 State Street have accessible units?
No, 830 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 830 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 State Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 830 State Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

254 College Street
254 College St
New Haven, CT 06510
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St
New Haven, CT 06515
214 State Street
214 State Street
New Haven, CT 06510
The Novella
1245 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06511
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06510
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave
New Haven, CT 06514
Residence Court
904 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06510
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St
New Haven, CT 06514

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Haven Pet Friendly Places
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity