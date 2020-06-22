All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like 790 Orange St Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
790 Orange St Apt 3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

790 Orange St Apt 3

790 Orange Street · (203) 903-4667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
East Rock
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

790 Orange Street, New Haven, CT 06511
East Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3rd Floor · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**EXCELLENT CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED!**
2 bedroom apartment available now in prime location: Downtown New Haven!
This apartment features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, stove and fridge in the kitchen, and plenty of natural lighting! Also, there is an amazing backyard perfect for the summertime! Small pets welcome! 2 parking spots available for this unit, gas heat, and coin operated washer and dryer in the basement!

NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666

(RLNE5849658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 Orange St Apt 3 have any available units?
790 Orange St Apt 3 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 790 Orange St Apt 3 have?
Some of 790 Orange St Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 Orange St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
790 Orange St Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Orange St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 790 Orange St Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 790 Orange St Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 790 Orange St Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 790 Orange St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 790 Orange St Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Orange St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 790 Orange St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 790 Orange St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 790 Orange St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Orange St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 Orange St Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 790 Orange St Apt 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Corsair
1050 State St
New Haven, CT 06511
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street
New Haven, CT 06513
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street
New Haven, CT 06513
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06517
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St
New Haven, CT 06510

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Haven Pet Friendly Places
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity