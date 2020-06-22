790 Orange St Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**EXCELLENT CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED!**

2 bedroom apartment available now in prime location: Downtown New Haven!

This apartment features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, stove and fridge in the kitchen, and plenty of natural lighting! Also, there is an amazing backyard perfect for the summertime! Small pets welcome! 2 parking spots available for this unit, gas heat, and coin operated washer and dryer in the basement!



NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666



