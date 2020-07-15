66 Apartments for rent in Middle Island, NY📍
1 of 2
1 of 12
1 of 5
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 3
1 of 34
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 3
Whether geographical history grabs you or not, this quaint little dot on the map is steeped in tons of tradition and pioneer history. Middle Island is a neat little burg located in Suffolk County, the fourth most populated county in the state of New York. This landlocked piece of real estate claims an 8.3-square-mile chunk of geographic landscape, albeit as a census-designated place (CDP) and not a bona fide, incorporated city, town or village. This little landscape makes up the entire central and eastern portion of "Long Island," a suburban stretch of seacoast-lined beauty that's just a hop, skip and a jump from New York City.
If you think moving to Middle Island will be an escape from the rat race of New York City, you're on the right track! A lot of people seek out Middle Island for its peace and quiet. If you want to move to Middle Island, you need to come prepared with all the things landlords like to see, such as an adequate income, a solid job history, money for security deposits and first month's rent, and at least one previous landlord who will vouch for the fact that you're a nice tenant. If you want to find pet-friendly apartments, you'll probably need to pay extra deposits - but it's worth it to bring your fluffy friends to your new home, especially since there will be so many more places here for them to run and play!
If you're looking to score an apartment rental in Middle Island as a place to live in before taking the huge leap into a riskier property purchase, consider numerous conveniently accessible online rental apartment opportunities. While searching the Web, you'll also find rental houses should you wish to spread out a bit while contemplating the many advantages and perks of a permanent relocation to the Middle Island, NY area.
A large share of Middle Island residents follow their career dreams and commute to NYC. Numerous job opportunities abound in America's largest city district municipality. The daily 64-mile drive into the big city on the Long Island Expressway is pretty grueling, but a lot of people think it's worth it to try to get away. The most practical way to make it into the NYC central borough of Manhattan is via the venerable Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), a long-time fixture in the transportation infrastructure of the region. The Medford Avenue station on the LIRR's Ronkonkoma Branch Line serves the Middle Island country folk.
If nearby getaway golf is your kick-back way to unwind, you'll find several public and private golf courses that are just virtual short-wedge shots away. This ongoing privilege is owing to Long Island's originally distinctive, historic development where land conservation and preservation initiatives have managed to resist and shoot down numerous attacks to develop them for otherwise commercial purposes.