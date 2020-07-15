Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Middle Island, NY

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
83 Fairview Circle
83 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath lower unit Dining Room/Living Room, Kitchen (granite countertops), CAC, Natural Gas Heat, Washer/Dryer and walk out patio! MUST SEE!

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
5 Cathedral Ct
5 Cathedral Court, Middle Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home this summer away from noise and crowd. Salt water pool, big deck and yard is waiting for you. Call to schedule appointment 718-737-6597

Last updated March 12 at 01:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
246 Fairview Cir
246 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully Updated 2nd Floor 2 Bed With Sunset Balcony, Corner Unit, Efficiency Kitchen, Formal Dining Area,Living Room With Sliders To Balcony, Bedroom, Full Bath With Laundry, Master With 1/2 Bath.
Results within 1 mile of Middle Island

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors
Results within 5 miles of Middle Island
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
127 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,532
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,409
1436 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
21 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
9 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Miller Place
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6200 sqft
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Shoreham
9 Tower Hill Road
9 Tower Hill Road, Shoreham, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4400 sqft
Picturesque Shoreham Village setting located moments to beach club and Village amenities. Stunning turn of the century home has been recently renovated keeping the charm & appeal present. Exquisite details.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Miller Place
124 Sylvan Avenue
124 Sylvan Ave, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
Beautiful Upper Unit located in Sylvan Apartments. Open Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen & Bath, Hardwood Floors, Private Entrance, Washer & Dryer on Premises. Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Beach.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
9 3rd Ave
9 3rd Avenue, Rocky Point, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Wonderful rental. 20 minutes to SUNY. Well kept apartment in cape- upper level. 1 month rent, 1 month security, 1 month broker fee.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
24 Mercury Ave
24 Mercury Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CLEAN UPDATED ALL NEW APPLIANCE FRESHLY PAINTED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge
268 Berwick Court
268 Berwick Court, Ridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
836 sqft
Sunny 2 Bedroom Condo in Leisure Village 55+ Gated Community. New Window and Doors. Updated Bathroom. Washer / Dryer included. Community features: Clubhouse w/ Inground Pool, Golf, Library and more

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge
10 Sally Ln
10 Sally Lane, Ridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Permit Allows 3 People. Clean and Neat Two Bedroom Apartment. One Bedroom is very small. Close to Bus Stop. Private apartment inside a house with 3 separate apartments. Shared Driveway. Separate Utilities.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
141 Rocky Point Landing Rd
141 Rocky Point Landing Rd, Rocky Point, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Rocky Point Landing Rd in Rocky Point. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Medford
106 Granny Rd
106 Granny Road, Medford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. All utilities included. Exclusive use of 1 car attached, heated garage provides Washer and Dryer plus additional room for storage, exercise, etc.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
57 S Evergreen Drive
57 South Evergreen Drive, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Diamond condition * Possible 3rd Bdrm/Office * Newly renovated * Granite kitchen * New flooring * Huge rooms * Credit (FICO) Score Must Be over 700..No Exceptions * Absolutely No Pets Or Smoking * Detached Garage Available

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.

Last updated April 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Yaphank
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed

Median Rent in Middle Island

Last updated Jun. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Middle Island is $1,654, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,971.
Studio
$1,490
1 Bed
$1,654
2 Beds
$1,971
3+ Beds
$2,541
City GuideMiddle Island
Ancient history: Even if you're not a caveman -- and let's hope you're not -- you can still walk the same ground the earliest ancestors walked in Middle Island. An ancient glacier hole formed during the Ice Age created the local Artist Lake, a freshwater lake stocked with all kinds of species of fish. So even if you don't want to live like you're in the Ice Age, you can still catch your own dinner just like they did.

Whether geographical history grabs you or not, this quaint little dot on the map is steeped in tons of tradition and pioneer history. Middle Island is a neat little burg located in Suffolk County, the fourth most populated county in the state of New York. This landlocked piece of real estate claims an 8.3-square-mile chunk of geographic landscape, albeit as a census-designated place (CDP) and not a bona fide, incorporated city, town or village. This little landscape makes up the entire central and eastern portion of "Long Island," a suburban stretch of seacoast-lined beauty that's just a hop, skip and a jump from New York City.

Moving to Middle Island

If you think moving to Middle Island will be an escape from the rat race of New York City, you're on the right track! A lot of people seek out Middle Island for its peace and quiet. If you want to move to Middle Island, you need to come prepared with all the things landlords like to see, such as an adequate income, a solid job history, money for security deposits and first month's rent, and at least one previous landlord who will vouch for the fact that you're a nice tenant. If you want to find pet-friendly apartments, you'll probably need to pay extra deposits - but it's worth it to bring your fluffy friends to your new home, especially since there will be so many more places here for them to run and play!

If you're looking to score an apartment rental in Middle Island as a place to live in before taking the huge leap into a riskier property purchase, consider numerous conveniently accessible online rental apartment opportunities. While searching the Web, you'll also find rental houses should you wish to spread out a bit while contemplating the many advantages and perks of a permanent relocation to the Middle Island, NY area.

Life in Middle Island

A large share of Middle Island residents follow their career dreams and commute to NYC. Numerous job opportunities abound in America's largest city district municipality. The daily 64-mile drive into the big city on the Long Island Expressway is pretty grueling, but a lot of people think it's worth it to try to get away. The most practical way to make it into the NYC central borough of Manhattan is via the venerable Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), a long-time fixture in the transportation infrastructure of the region. The Medford Avenue station on the LIRR's Ronkonkoma Branch Line serves the Middle Island country folk.

If nearby getaway golf is your kick-back way to unwind, you'll find several public and private golf courses that are just virtual short-wedge shots away. This ongoing privilege is owing to Long Island's originally distinctive, historic development where land conservation and preservation initiatives have managed to resist and shoot down numerous attacks to develop them for otherwise commercial purposes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Middle Island?
In Middle Island, the median rent is $1,490 for a studio, $1,654 for a 1-bedroom, $1,971 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,541 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Middle Island, check out our monthly Middle Island Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Middle Island?
Some of the colleges located in the Middle Island area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Yale University, and Southern Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Middle Island?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Middle Island from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and West Haven.

