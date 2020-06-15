All apartments in New Haven
483 Quinnipiac Avenue
483 Quinnipiac Avenue

483 Quinnipiac Avenue · (203) 776-1899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

483 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT 06513
Fair Haven Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1274 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Super spacious first floor 2 bedroom. Desirable Fair Haven Heights neighborhood. Newly redone with granite counters, formal dining room, large living room with river views, and 2 spacious bedrooms. Nearby Kayak/boat launches, convenient to highways, shopping, downtown.
Hardwood floors throughout, gas utilities/stove, dishwasher, separate W/D hookups, rear private deck and patio, Front porch, off street parking, Will allow 1 cat or dog. NO smokers, good credit and references required. Super value for an apartment this size and condition. ***AUGUST 1 Lease start date***. Owner Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 Quinnipiac Avenue have any available units?
483 Quinnipiac Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 483 Quinnipiac Avenue have?
Some of 483 Quinnipiac Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 Quinnipiac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
483 Quinnipiac Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Quinnipiac Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 483 Quinnipiac Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 483 Quinnipiac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 483 Quinnipiac Avenue does offer parking.
Does 483 Quinnipiac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 Quinnipiac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Quinnipiac Avenue have a pool?
No, 483 Quinnipiac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 483 Quinnipiac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 483 Quinnipiac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Quinnipiac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 483 Quinnipiac Avenue has units with dishwashers.
