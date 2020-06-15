483 Quinnipiac Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Super spacious first floor 2 bedroom. Desirable Fair Haven Heights neighborhood. Newly redone with granite counters, formal dining room, large living room with river views, and 2 spacious bedrooms. Nearby Kayak/boat launches, convenient to highways, shopping, downtown.

Hardwood floors throughout, gas utilities/stove, dishwasher, separate W/D hookups, rear private deck and patio, Front porch, off street parking, Will allow 1 cat or dog. NO smokers, good credit and references required. Super value for an apartment this size and condition. ***AUGUST 1 Lease start date***. Owner Agent.



Listing agent is Owner