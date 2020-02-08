40 Franklin Street

Amenities

1,200 sq ft penthouse apartment in Wooster Square. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with a private oversized back deck for those summer evenings! Free off street parking space for one car! Working fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, and freshly painted in a spa-like color! Located in a quiet brick historic building around the corner from the famous restaurants in Wooster Square, the weekly farmer's market, and the cherry blossom lined park for daily strolls. Yale and downtown New Haven a couple of blocks away. One month security deposit and good credit please. Pets accepted with landlord's approval. Move in date is negotiable but is available June 1.