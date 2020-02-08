All apartments in New Haven
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:13 PM

40 Franklin Street

40 Franklin Street · (203) 889-7914
Location

40 Franklin Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Wooster Square - Mill River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
1,200 sq ft penthouse apartment in Wooster Square. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with a private oversized back deck for those summer evenings! Free off street parking space for one car! Working fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, and freshly painted in a spa-like color! Located in a quiet brick historic building around the corner from the famous restaurants in Wooster Square, the weekly farmer's market, and the cherry blossom lined park for daily strolls. Yale and downtown New Haven a couple of blocks away. One month security deposit and good credit please. Pets accepted with landlord's approval. Move in date is negotiable but is available June 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Franklin Street have any available units?
40 Franklin Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Franklin Street have?
Some of 40 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 40 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 40 Franklin Street does offer parking.
Does 40 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 40 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 40 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
